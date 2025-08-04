Wells Financial Advisors INC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.3% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $281.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $289.98. The stock has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

