Michael Skipworth Sells 4,500 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $1,666,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,842,034.18. This represents a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Skipworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Michael Skipworth sold 10,000 shares of Wingstop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $3,373,400.00.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $362.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.07. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.00 and a 1 year high of $433.86.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $174.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,672,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,802,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,646,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,517,000 after buying an additional 496,717 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 631,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,564,000 after buying an additional 358,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 760.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 381,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,497,000 after purchasing an additional 337,401 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WING has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Westpark Capital raised shares of Wingstop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.52.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

