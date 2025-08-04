Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $643,000 Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veridan Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC now owns 50,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 16,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS stock opened at $46.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.83. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $47.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

