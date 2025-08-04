Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 3,120,691 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,144,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120,691 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $144,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 62.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPCH opened at $28.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.79. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $35.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OPCH shares. UBS Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

