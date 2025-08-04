Connable Office Inc. Has $325,000 Position in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in AGCO by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in AGCO by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 66.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $26,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 17,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,408.40. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Stock Down 3.9%

AGCO opened at $113.42 on Monday. AGCO Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.79 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.64, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. AGCO had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.57%.

AGCO announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

