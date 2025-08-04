Connable Office Inc. Reduces Position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Danaher by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,241,000 after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $5,193,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $197.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.16. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $279.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $141.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.61.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

