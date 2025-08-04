ING Groep NV Purchases New Stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 196,862 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $46,507,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 115,440 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 226,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $53,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 942.7% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,997 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $219.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.83. The firm has a market cap of $130.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Argus raised shares of Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.21.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

