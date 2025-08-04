Short Interest in Mogo Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) Expands By 547.4%

Mogo Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,520,000 shares, agrowthof547.4% from the June 30th total of 234,800 shares. Approximately7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Mogo Stock Down 3.7%

Mogo stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Mogo has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 3.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mogo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOGO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mogo during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Mogo by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,330,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 94,856 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mogo by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 45,842 shares during the period. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOGO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mogo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

