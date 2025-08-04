Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,681 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $24,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 24,958.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,870,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,524,000 after buying an additional 1,863,381 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 4,248.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,639,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,347,000 after buying an additional 1,601,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Danaher by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,361,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,460,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,658 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Danaher by 460.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,348,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $309,558,000 after buying an additional 1,107,998 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,837,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $197.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $279.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.61.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

