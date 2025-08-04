Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $67.41 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $69.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.60.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

