ING Groep NV Has $44.18 Million Stake in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,995 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in FOX were worth $44,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of FOX by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 755,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,802,000 after acquiring an additional 99,167 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the first quarter worth about $707,000. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in FOX by 16,222.6% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 69,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 68,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $50.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.65.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,192,202.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,405,941.90. This trade represents a 22.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

