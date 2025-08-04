Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.9% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,012.56.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $761.47 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $775.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $800.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $721.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

