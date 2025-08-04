Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,968 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,193 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on B shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Barrick Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Barrick Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on Barrick Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Barrick Mining from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Barrick Mining from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Barrick Mining Price Performance

Shares of B opened at $21.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

About Barrick Mining

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.