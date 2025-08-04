Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $45,000 Investment in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,974 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASPN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 460.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2,137.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $65,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 550,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,079.60. This trade represents a 3.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASPN. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 0.7%

ASPN stock opened at $7.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $624.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $33.15.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 65.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

