Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 7,647 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 33,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Nixon sold 6,965 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $298,241.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,582.86. The trade was a 17.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Virtu Financial

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.