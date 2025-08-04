Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,260 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,027,000 after buying an additional 18,619,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amphenol by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837,407 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,256,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,269 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,564,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $386,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,024 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,250,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,240,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Shares of APH stock opened at $104.29 on Monday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $108.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $127.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.29%.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,625. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $14,326,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 586,000 shares of company stock worth $52,935,980 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

