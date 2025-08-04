GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 40,943 Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,943 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Clover Health Investments by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 764,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 492,527 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clover Health Investments by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,585,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after purchasing an additional 386,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 273,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,882,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after acquiring an additional 53,760 shares during the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Conrad Wai sold 118,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $390,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,494,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,214.42. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

Shares of CLOV opened at $2.78 on Monday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.60 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $462.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Clover Health Investments Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

