GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Position in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) by 95.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,116 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.11% of Claros Mortgage Trust worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $61,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $104,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $68,374,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CMTG stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 35.57, a current ratio of 35.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $388.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. Claros Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 106.06%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

