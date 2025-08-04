Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Reliance by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Reliance by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reliance by 11.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Reliance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of RS stock opened at $283.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.70. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $347.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.29). Reliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Reliance’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

