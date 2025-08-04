GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGP Franklin LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.5% during the first quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 10.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $39,861,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $91.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.56.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $78.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.68. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $124.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

