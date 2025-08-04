Fortuna Mining (FSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter.

Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Fortuna Mining had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $290.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. On average, analysts expect Fortuna Mining to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fortuna Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85. Fortuna Mining has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Fortuna Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on Fortuna Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fortuna Mining from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Mining by 189.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 840,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 549,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Mining by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,368,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Mining by 98.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,159,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 576,264 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortuna Mining

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

Featured Articles

