Performant Healthcare (PHLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Performant Healthcare (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Performant Healthcare to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $31.13 million for the quarter.

Performant Healthcare (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Performant Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $33.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.92 million. On average, analysts expect Performant Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Performant Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHLT opened at $7.64 on Monday. Performant Healthcare has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $598.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.50 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PHLT shares. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Performant Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Performant Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Performant Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Insider Activity

In other Performant Healthcare news, Director Lisa Im sold 180,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $587,817.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,229,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,592.25. This represents a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Performant Healthcare Company Profile

Performant Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

Further Reading

