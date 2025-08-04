Ceragon Networks (CRNT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Ceragon Networks to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $91.16 million for the quarter. Ceragon Networks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 5.75%. On average, analysts expect Ceragon Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ceragon Networks Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $192.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.00. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on CRNT. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Ceragon Networks from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ceragon Networks from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Ceragon Networks
About Ceragon Networks
Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ceragon Networks
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.