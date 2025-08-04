Ceragon Networks (CRNT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Ceragon Networks to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $91.16 million for the quarter. Ceragon Networks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 5.75%. On average, analysts expect Ceragon Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $192.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.00. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ceragon Networks stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CRNT Free Report ) by 132.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,498 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Ceragon Networks worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRNT. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Ceragon Networks from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ceragon Networks from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

