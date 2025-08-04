iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 82,900 shares, agrowthof188.9% from the June 30th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iCoreConnect Trading Up 40.0%

ICCT stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. iCoreConnect has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $170,695.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iCoreConnect

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iCoreConnect stock. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. iCoreConnect makes up approximately 0.1% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.68% of iCoreConnect as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect Inc, a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company’s products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

