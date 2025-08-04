Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:LEXI) Short Interest Update

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:LEXI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,600 shares, anincreaseof180.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ LEXI opened at $32.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64. The stock has a market cap of $124.34 million, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.89. Alexis Practical Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $33.19.

Institutional Trading of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alexis Practical Tactical ETF stock. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:LEXI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,651,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,906,000. Alexis Practical Tactical ETF comprises approximately 39.1% of Alexis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Alexis Investment Partners LLC owned about 76.63% of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Company Profile

The Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (LEXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund whose exposure varies among asset classes depending on market conditions and fund advisers assessment of multiple factors. LEXI was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is issued by Alexis.

