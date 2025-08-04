Short Interest in IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Grows By 213.1%

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 384,200 shares, agrowthof213.1% from the June 30th total of 122,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently,0.8% of the company's shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on IOBT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IO Biotech to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IO Biotech by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in IO Biotech by 80.0% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in IO Biotech during the first quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IO Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in IO Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

IO Biotech Stock Down 0.4%

IO Biotech stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.44. IO Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.

IO Biotech Company Profile

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

