Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) Short Interest Update

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 259,800 shares, agrowthof233.1% from the June 30th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 775,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Remark in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Remark Stock Performance

About Remark

NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. The firm has a market cap of $679,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.08. Remark has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.16.

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

Featured Stories

