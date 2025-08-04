Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) Short Interest Update

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 259,800 shares, agrowthof233.1% from the June 30th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 775,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 775,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Remark in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Remark
Remark Stock Performance
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Remark
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.