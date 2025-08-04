Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,061 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,906,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,317,000 after purchasing an additional 257,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,103,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,345,000 after purchasing an additional 250,053 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,925,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,787,000 after purchasing an additional 95,359 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,926,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,166,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,838,000 after purchasing an additional 742,260 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of UL opened at $60.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.38. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $65.87.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on UL shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
