Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,061 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,906,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,317,000 after purchasing an additional 257,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,103,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,345,000 after purchasing an additional 250,053 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,925,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,787,000 after purchasing an additional 95,359 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,926,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,166,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,838,000 after purchasing an additional 742,260 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL opened at $60.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.38. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.5175 dividend. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UL shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UL

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.