Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stake Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 157.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,121 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Avantor by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 99,145,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,001,000 after acquiring an additional 30,727,673 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Avantor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,037,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,251,000 after purchasing an additional 112,644 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Avantor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,136,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,131,000 after purchasing an additional 443,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,232,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,227,000 after purchasing an additional 81,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Avantor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,785,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,173,000 after purchasing an additional 317,280 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cowen cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avantor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.23.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,000. This represents a 42.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $928,000. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of AVTR opened at $11.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

