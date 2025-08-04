FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 94.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTAI. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTAI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.33.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $137.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.40. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $75.06 and a 1-year high of $181.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.61.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 601.23%. The firm had revenue of $676.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.26) earnings per share. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

