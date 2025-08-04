Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 382.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,639 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Skeena Resources were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Skeena Resources by 6.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 478,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 137,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $1,342,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth $4,549,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Skeena Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Skeena Resources Price Performance

Shares of Skeena Resources stock opened at $14.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

