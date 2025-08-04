Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOC. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.9% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 138.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 120.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $49,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 210,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,696.96. The trade was a 1.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 5,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,768.79. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 144,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,888.30. The trade was a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 20,030 shares of company stock worth $346,519. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.