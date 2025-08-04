DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in DaVita by 65.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 8.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $138.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.76 and a 12 month high of $179.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. DaVita had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $352,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,700. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

