LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Snap-On worth $25,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Snap-On by 20.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 13,844 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-On by 1.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-On by 73.3% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Snap-On by 2.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 2.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 139,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,926,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On stock opened at $317.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.96 and its 200 day moving average is $326.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Snap-On Incorporated has a 52-week low of $266.56 and a 52-week high of $373.89.

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Snap-On’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap-On news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total transaction of $1,814,942.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 109,560 shares in the company, valued at $35,808,590.40. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total transaction of $7,318,876.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 804,510 shares in the company, valued at $254,104,483.50. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,532 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-On presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.17.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

