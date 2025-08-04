LPL Financial LLC Has $28.05 Million Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $28,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 596.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $66.25 to $60.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 3.0%

IBKR stock opened at $63.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $66.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 39,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $2,640,994.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 360,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,904,367.32. This represents a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

