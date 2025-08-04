Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DY. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

NYSE:DY opened at $263.42 on Monday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.37 and a 12-month high of $271.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.91.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

