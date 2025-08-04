Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 108.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,372,000 after purchasing an additional 959,672 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 1,421.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,737,000 after purchasing an additional 428,545 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in Timken in the first quarter valued at $18,041,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 364,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,014,000 after purchasing an additional 240,417 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Timken by 108.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 424,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after purchasing an additional 220,294 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Stock Down 3.4%

Timken stock opened at $73.47 on Monday. Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Timken had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Timken from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Timken from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Timken from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Timken from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.90.

Timken Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

