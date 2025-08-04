Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,854 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 65.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

ELAN stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.66. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $15.78.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

