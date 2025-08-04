Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 444.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 53.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 279.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $29.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 1.10. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $188.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 386.44%.

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $37.00 price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

