Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,587 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 3.4%

ONB opened at $20.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $633.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONB shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

