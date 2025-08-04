Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,553 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,752,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,721.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 570,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,811,000 after purchasing an additional 538,792 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,820,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 16,153.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 267,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,219,000 after purchasing an additional 265,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,776,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.6%

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $166.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.75, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.48. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $236.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.44.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $984.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.34 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total value of $72,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,385.33. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

