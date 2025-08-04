CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 526.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 117.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In other news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.38, for a total transaction of $60,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,252.22. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,506.24. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,481. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, CSW Industrials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.00.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSW Industrials stock opened at $244.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $241.99 and a 12 month high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $263.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.27 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

