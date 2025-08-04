Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,984 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 560 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,184.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,043 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $105,544.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,377.76. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.0%

LPX stock opened at $90.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $122.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.80.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.66 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.