Wells Financial Advisors INC Has $348,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 517,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,528,000 after purchasing an additional 201,068 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,405,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.37. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.