Bravias Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Bravias Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Bravias Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FENY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 312.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 215,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 163,289 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,052,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,398,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2,683.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 92,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 220,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 78,388 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FENY stock opened at $23.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $27.03.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.