Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Raises Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 304.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,261 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 322,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,465,000 after purchasing an additional 65,387 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 67,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,784.5% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 423,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,989,000 after purchasing an additional 409,294 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $101.52 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.74 and a 52-week high of $111.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.79 and its 200 day moving average is $100.82.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

