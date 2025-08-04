Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 94,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 53,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,655,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 72,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $104.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.81. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

