4,995 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by Earned Wealth Advisors LLC

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $56.02 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $58.52. The company has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

