Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Makes New $225,000 Investment in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $23.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. Element Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $29.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $625.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

