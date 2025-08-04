Tiller Private Wealth Inc. Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Tiller Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 362,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM opened at $28.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

